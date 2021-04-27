Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 650,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

