Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.47. 322,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $168.55 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

