Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 139,299 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $158,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,982. The stock has a market cap of $390.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

