Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.91. 64,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

