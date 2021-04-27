HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.78. The stock has a market cap of $224.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

