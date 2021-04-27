Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.80. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $178.88. 1,056,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 563.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,837 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

