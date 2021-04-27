-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 4,877,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,606. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.