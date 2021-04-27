Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

BBVA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.