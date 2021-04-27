BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.69. 30,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,788. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

