Grove Bank & Trust Buys 252 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

