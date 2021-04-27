Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

