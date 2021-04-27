Bank OZK Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank OZK lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.