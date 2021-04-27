Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $2,086.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $253.77 or 0.00458124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

