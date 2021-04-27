Brokerages Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $42.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $56.81. 153,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. Impinj has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

