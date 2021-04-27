Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.37 ($2.79).

Several brokerages recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

