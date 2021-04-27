Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 121,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.