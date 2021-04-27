HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.80. 226,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,852. The company has a market cap of $71.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

