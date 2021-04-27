BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZPW remained flat at $C$15.36 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.17. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.63 and a 1-year high of C$15.50.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.