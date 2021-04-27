Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,527 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

