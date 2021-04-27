Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report $9.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.16. 240,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

