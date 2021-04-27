Brokerages Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target at $152.00

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

