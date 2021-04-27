AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.72. 276,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.