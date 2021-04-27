AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE T traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 402,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.
T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
