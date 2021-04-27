CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,321 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,446 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $69,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.43. 40,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

