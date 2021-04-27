Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $22.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $715.29. 910,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a market cap of $686.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

