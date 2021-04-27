Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 855,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,479. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

