Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.57. 442,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

