Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th.

ATUS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,873. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

