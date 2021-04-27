Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.62. The stock had a trading volume of 161,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

