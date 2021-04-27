Petrofac (POFCY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Petrofac (OTCMKTS: POFCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Petrofac was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2021 – Petrofac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Petrofac had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/8/2021 – Petrofac had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/7/2021 – Petrofac was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2021 – Petrofac had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2021 – Petrofac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

