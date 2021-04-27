Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.