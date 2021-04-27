Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski Sells 121,259 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

