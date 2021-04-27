Welch Group LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

