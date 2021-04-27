Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BCOV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

