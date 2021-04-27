Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.78.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

