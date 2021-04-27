Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

