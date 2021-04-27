RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

