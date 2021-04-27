Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $276.49 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.51. 129,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,083. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.94 and its 200-day moving average is $520.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.