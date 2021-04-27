Wells Fargo & Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.09. 28,909,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,289,195. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

