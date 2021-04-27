Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of PFD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 19,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,839. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
