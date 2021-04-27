Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PFD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 19,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,839. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

