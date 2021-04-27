Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 39,160 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,409,906. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

