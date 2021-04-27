Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

