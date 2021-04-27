IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

IMI stock remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

