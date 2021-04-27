Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

