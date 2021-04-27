Welch Group LLC Acquires 349,659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,154,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.