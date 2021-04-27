The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 11.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

