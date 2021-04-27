Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$259,327.20 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 11,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.58, for a total value of C$259,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at C$400,778.40.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded down C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.09. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.98 and a 12-month high of C$29.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

