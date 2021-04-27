Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,019. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $76.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.