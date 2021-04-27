TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
TBI traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.55.
In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.