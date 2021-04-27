TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.