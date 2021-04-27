Zacks: Analysts Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report sales of $34.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.74 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $137.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 5,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.